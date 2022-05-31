WhatsApp Payments is rewarding users! Here's how you can redeem Rs 105

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp users to get rewarded by up to Rs 105 for sending money

WhatsApp Payments service was launched in India in November 2020 for a limited set of users initially. Later, the update was rolled out for another set of app users in June 2021. Now, we all have the payment service option which is now available for all the WhatsApp users in the country.

As per the reports, the social messaging platform is giving Rs 35 cashback to the users who are paying or sending money to friends or family through the application.

The WhatsApp user can redeem the new cashback rewards by sending money to three different contacts in their WhatsApp contact list. And by up to three times they can do the payments and redeem the cashback.

The information about the cashback was shared on WhatsApp’s FAQ page, where the social messaging platform stated, “We're introducing a cashback promotion for selected WhatsApp users. If you become eligible for promotion, you'll see a gift icon when you're sending money to an eligible receiver."

If you are having the below pointers, you are eligible for WhatsApp Payments cashback:

If you see a gift icon while sending money, this means you are eligible

If you have been using WhatsApp for a month time of atleast 30 days, you are eligible

If you have added your bank account details then you are eligible

You need to have the latest version of WhatsApp to be eligible.

Who will not be eligible for cashback?