WhatsApp users to get Message Summary with an exciting feature WhatsApp continues to introduce new features for its millions of users. This time, the company is set to launch a feature that will greatly enhance messaging convenience for users.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp stands as the world's largest instant messaging platform, with over 3.5 billion users globally utilizing this app on their phones. Its user-friendly interface and robust safety features have contributed to its immense popularity. To enhance user experience, WhatsApp frequently introduces new features and updates. Now, the company is set to roll out a new feature benefiting millions of its users. In the past four months of 2025, WhatsApp has launched several significant features. Currently, the company is in the works on even more innovations. One exciting upcoming feature will enable users to summarize incoming messages in their chat inboxes and groups. Here’s what you need to know about this feature.

WhatsApp is introducing an impressive new capability. According to WAbetainfo—an established website that tracks WhatsApp’s developments—the platform is currently working on a Message Summarization feature. This functionality has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.25.15.12 update. It will provide users with concise summaries of messages in their individual chats, group chats, and channels, all while ensuring privacy.

This new feature promises to offer significant convenience. Users will receive concise summaries, allowing them to quickly grasp the essence of messages without reading every detail. If you tend to receive a flood of messages, the integration of Meta AI will help distill new messages into brief highlights, accessible with just a push of a button.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently addressed a major concern for users regarding chat privacy. The platform has unveiled a feature that prevents chats from being downloaded or exported. If you’re worried about the potential misuse of your personal conversations, this new ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ feature will put your mind at ease. The sender of a message can now choose whether to allow or restrict the download and export of their chats.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s to include an iPhone 16 feature, the company confirms before launch