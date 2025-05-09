OnePlus 13s to include an iPhone 16 feature, the company confirms before launch Several features of the OnePlus 13s have already been confirmed ahead of its launch. OnePlus India has shared a teaser for this upcoming phone.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India shortly, although the company has yet to announce an official release date. Nonetheless, OnePlus has begun teasing some features of this compact phone, which is likely to be a rebranded version of the recently released OnePlus 13T from China. This model will feature a flat display and include a dedicated function button, similar to what we see in the OnePlus 16. Through its official X account, OnePlus India has confirmed that this upcoming device will feature a Plus Key, and a teaser video highlighting this functionality has been shared on social media. Notably, like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, the 13s will forgo the alert slider, which has been removed from this new model.

OnePlus 13s specifications

Much like the OnePlus 13T, the flagship OnePlus 13s will boast a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, capable of a 120Hz high refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. The phone may feature a sleek metallic frame as seen in the OnePlus 13T.

Expect it to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, mirroring the OnePlus 13, and equipped with 16GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage. The device is likely to come with a substantial 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system to prevent overheating. Operating on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, this phone promises a smooth user experience.

On the rear, the OnePlus 13s will be outfitted with a dual-camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens. The rear camera setup will support 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, this smartphone will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC capabilities. It is rumored to support 80W fast charging with a robust 6,260mAh battery.

