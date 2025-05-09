Lava Agni 3 with dual screen gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 11,000: Here's where to buy Lava Agni features a small screen on its rear panel. It is currently available at a heavy discount, reducing its effective price by several thousand rupees.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a mid-range 5G smartphone, the Lava Agni 3 could be a great option. Launched in October last year, it comes in three variants: the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 20,999, although this version does not include a charging adapter. For those who want a charger included, there's a bundle available for Rs 22,999, and the top-tier variant with 256GB of storage and a charger is priced at Rs 24,999. For a limited time, Lava is offering a flat Rs 5,000 discount to interested buyers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Lava Agni 3 discount

You can find the Lava Agni 3 available on Amazon, where buyers can take advantage of an instant Rs 5,000 discount when using HDFC, ICICI, or Axis Bank credit cards for transactions or credit card EMIs. This special offer effectively lowers the starting price to just Rs 15,999.

In addition to this, there is also an exchange offer that gives a discount of up to Rs 19,900. If your old smartphone manages to get Rs 5,000 off via exchange, the effective price of the smartphone will be reduced to Rs 10,999. However, it is worth noting that the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Lava Agni 3 specifications

The Lava Agni 3 features impressive dual AMOLED displays, including a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a rear 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED display. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor for a smooth experience.

In terms of photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, paired with a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The device is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging capabilities, all wrapped in a premium Heather or Pristine Glass design. Additional features include a customizable Action Key, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and support for 14 5G bands, ensuring a premium user experience. Running on Android 14, it guarantees three OS upgrades and offers AGNI Mitra for convenient home assistance, setting a new benchmark in its segment.

ALSO READ: AI-based monitoring platform in works to check fake news, rumours on social media