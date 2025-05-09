AI-based monitoring platform in works to check fake news, rumours on social media Preparations are underway to launch a new AI-based monitoring tool aimed at those who share fake photos, videos, and posts on social media platforms. This tool will track content spreading rumors and take appropriate action.

New Delhi:

Individuals who disseminate rumours on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X are now facing consequences. An AI-driven monitoring system is being introduced to curb the spread of false information on these platforms. This system aims to track and identify fake content circulating across social media and digital channels. Bangalore Police are gearing up to implement an AI-based system designed to monitor social media and digital platforms. According to a report from Money Control, this advanced platform will focus on detecting any misleading or inaccurate information online, requiring just a single keyword to initiate the search. With the help of AI, it will become easier to determine the validity of content shared on social media.

A senior officer from the Bangalore Police has confirmed that the tender for this AI system has been issued. The system will specifically target misinformation based on users, entities, brands, organisations, or topics of interest. Being an AI-powered solution, it will also identify any objectionable language or terms used in social media communications, enabling the filtration of incorrect information.

Comprehensive analysis of Social Media

This AI tool will facilitate automated data collection, tapping into both Indian and global digital sources. It will analyze content from popular platforms in India, such as X, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as video-sharing sites like TikTok, YouTube, and Vimeo.

Additionally, the tool will examine the content from news media and public community boards available in the public domain. Reports suggest that this advanced AI tool will possess capabilities for topic identification and profiling of content creators, further enhancing its monitoring potential.

