Govt takes actions against unauthorised sale of walkie-talkies on Amazon, Flipkart, others amid rising tension

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has launched enforcement actions against the sale of unauthorised walkie-talkie devices on e-commerce platforms, especially in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Union Food and Consumer Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasised in a social media post that selling non-compliant wireless devices not only violates legal obligations but could also pose serious risks to national security operations. The CCPA’s crackdown is targeting listings that lack essential information regarding operating frequencies, licensing, and Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certification. These violations breach several legal frameworks, including the Consumer Protection Act, the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The Minister stated that the CCPA will issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, aiming to enhance compliance and protect consumers in digital marketplaces. Sellers have been urged to strictly follow all relevant regulatory standards to safeguard consumer rights and curb illegal trading practices.

Finance Ministry advisory for financial institutes

Meanwhile, to improve security, the Finance Ministry has directed major financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to stay alert and strengthen their efforts to protect the country's financial system and digital payments from cyberattack, according to a report by Money Control.

A senior government official has confirmed that the government has sent a alert to these financial institutions, which include important banks and organisations like NPCI, responsible for the instant payment system called UPI. These steps are aimed at ensuring the safety and trustworthiness of the nation's financial system.

Inputs from PTI