Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL begin implementing emergency protocols amid India-Pakistan tension The Disaster Management Department of the Ministry of Telecommunications has requested Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and to prepare for emergencies in border areas.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated as Pakistan attempted to target several Indian cities with missiles and drones last evening. The Indian Armed Forces effectively defended these cities by neutralizing all incoming threats and retaliated with significant force. In response to the attacks, Indian telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi, are rolling out emergency protocols to maintain uninterrupted connectivity, especially for Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) at both state and district levels. This move comes after the Disaster Management Department of the Ministry of Telecommunications highlighted the need to ensure the smooth operation of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites located within 100 kilometers of the international border.

On May 7, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sent a letter to telecom operators in India, urging them to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) established in 2020. The ministry called for immediate compliance and proactive measures from telecom companies.

Executives from various private telecom firms confirmed to Money Control that disaster readiness measures are currently underway. One executive mentioned that all systems are fully operational, and the standard operating procedures are being followed in accordance with the ministry’s directives. Another executive stressed that collaboration between operators and authorities, particularly in sensitive border districts, has been both timely and effective.

The government has also instructed telecom companies to maintain adequate reserves of diesel for diesel generators, ensuring a continuous power supply for telecom infrastructure. They have been advised to strategically deploy reserve teams, including repair crews equipped with critical spare parts, to facilitate swift restoration of telecom services during emergencies. Moreover, the DoT has directed operators to test their intra-circle roaming (ICR) services and submit requests to the Deputy Director General of Disaster Management for the activation of ICR in compliance with regulations.

