WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

Users who create and subscribe to the newsletters will have their contact numbers hidden for security reasons, to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 01, 2023 15:42 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly redesigning its Status tab in order to incorporate a feature where the user could include newsletters for Android beta users.

The instant messaging platform has been working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections:

  • Status
  • Newsletter

WABetaInfo reported that the important aspects of this new design section will be incorporated for users who have subscribed to newsletters which will directly be pushed to the status tab, and the capability to search for newsletters by username.

The app will have a new interface where the status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout, just similar to that of Instagram Stories.

Users who create and subscribe to the newsletters will have their contact numbers hidden for security reasons, to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Also, users will likely be able to control who they are following and no one else will be able to see that, IANS reported.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

Latest News