WhatsApp to bring voice chat feature for larger group size: Details

WhatsApp’s voice call feature is available for up to 32 participants in the group. The new voice chat feature for the groups will be rolled out in the coming weeks for Android and iOS users.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2023 13:39 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform is set to introduce a new voice chat feature that will be a less disruptive method to connect with large groups on the platform.

Voice chats will enable the user to instantly talk live with group chat members while still being able to message in the group.

Once you start the voice chat, the other group members will receive a push notification to join the chat, which differs from the call update (call ringing). The notification will have an in-chat bubble which will help join the chat by a single tap. 

The admin or the call initiator can see who all have joined the voice chat in a banner which will be placed on the bottom of the screen.

In the official blog post, the messaging platform said, “Voice chats will end automatically once everyone has left the chat. They’ll also end if no one joins the first or last person in the chat for 60 minutes.”

How many people can join the voice chat?

The voice chats feature will be available for groups with a minimum of 33 people and a maximum of 128 people in the group. This feature will work only on the primary devices.

WhatsApp blog post

WhatsApp stated, “Group members not in the voice chat can see the profiles of those in the voice chat from the chat header and the Calls tab.”

At present, WhatsApp’s voice call feature is available with up to 32 participants in the group. 

Once you start with the voice chat, the call controls will be placed at the top of the chat box, which will save the users from hindrance or any interruption during the call- and the user can send text messages at the same time.

The voice chat feature for the groups will be rolled out in the coming weeks for Android and iOS.

