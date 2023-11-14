NASA wishes Diwali with celestial image by Hubble

Follow us on Image Source : NASA ON X Celestial image by Hubble

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which is a government agency of the USA, which is responsible for science and technology related to space and air took over social media with its Diwali wishes. The science-tech giant extended Diwali greetings by sharing the celestial images which were captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

About the celestial image shared by NASA

The United States’ space agency calls it a globular cluster which is located around 30,000 light-years away from the Earth. And they called it a "celestial festival of lights" on the day of Diwali.

What is the globular cluster?

It is a tightly bound, stable cluster of tens of thousands to millions of stars. They are associated with all types of galaxies nearby.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), NASA wrote in a post: "Happy #Diwali to all those who celebrate.”

It further added, "NASAHubble captured a celestial festival of lights -- a globular cluster -- 30,000 light-years away from Earth, near the dense and dusty centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.”

NASA has further stated that the cluster contains stars which are very old- with an age of around 12 billion years to about 2 billion years.

On Instagram, the agency posted, "This globular cluster is unlike others, containing both old and young stars.”

It further adds: "Some of the older stars are almost as old as the universe itself, around 12 billion years old, while the younger stars are around 1-2 billion years old.”

Who manages Hubble at the moment?

Hubble is reportedly managed by both NASA and the European Space Agency at the moment.

