WhatsApp to get edit button, undo messages and other features soon - All you need to know

WhatsApp has been on a run for updating as well as upgrading the platform, for better engagement of users, and an easier experience.

The messaging platform has been testing three very important features recently- which include:

The Undo button,

The edit text messages option

The double verification feature.

At the time of writing, the all-new features are under testing.

This is a must mention that Apple has already rolled out the edit messages feature for the iMessage users, but Android users will have to wait a little longer.

Let us learn how these new features will make a difference in the app:

Edit messages

The upcoming edit button will let the users edit the sent text messages.

At this time, Android users only have the option of deleting the sent messages.

WhatsApp has been developing and working on this feature, for almost five years ago. Finally, the company has given the official heads up after five years of halt

Undo button

This feature is also under the development phase

The Undo button will help the user to retrieve the chat that they have deleted

To retrieve the deleted chat, the user will have to touch on the “delete for me” option.

There are times when people, by mistake, accidentally tap on the “Delete for me” option instead of “Delete for everyone”. The new undo feature will help user to correct their actions,

The user will have to note that the feature is time-bound and action has to be taken within the time bracket.

Double verification feature