WhatsApp to add Spam Blocker for unknown accounts: How will it work?

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform is reportedly testing a new feature to block spam messages from unknown accounts. This security enhancement is expected to help users reduce the clutter of unwanted messages, improving the overall messaging experience. However, the feature will be optional, allowing users to toggle it on in the app’s settings.

Spam Blocking feature under testing

The new feature was first discovered by WABetaInfo, and it is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. The feature will automatically block messages from unknown accounts when they exceed a certain volume. This will prevent an influx of spam from contacts not saved in your phone, adding an extra layer of protection.

How to enable the feature?

If you use the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.24.17.24) on Android, you can enable this feature by navigating to:

Settings Click on ‘Privacy’ Click on ‘Advanced’ Here, you will find the option to block unknown accounts, just above the ‘Protect IP address in calls’ feature.

The feature will enable the users to proactively shield their accounts from spam while retaining control over which messages are allowed.

Expected availability on iOS

Though this upcoming feature is currently under testing for the Android OS, it is expected to be released for iOS users soon.

By the time of writing, WhatsApp has not yet confirmed a public release date, but it is likely to roll out later this year (probably in the last quarter of 2024).

WhatsApp's other features

In addition to spam blocking, WhatsApp has further introduced a new AI-powered feature which will enable users to create custom stickers. By using the ‘Imagine’ tool available in the attachments section, users can generate AI stickers simply by giving commands to Meta AI.

These ongoing updates will reflect WhatsApp's focus on improving user experience, offering both security enhancements and creative tools.

