WhatsApp to add an email address for login, and poll on Channels: Details here

WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature which will enable users to add their email addresses to the app. The update will be rolled out later for both Android and iOS smartphone users. The new feature which is being tested is the new way to log in to the instant messaging platform to work.

It was a while back when we reported that WhatsApp was spotted working on a new feature which gives the ability to share a poll feature to its channels- which has been gaining popularity since the time it was launched. There was a report which stated how to vote in Channels by WhatsApp, ahead of its arrival on the beta testing update posted on channels.

At present, WhatsApp is allowing users to log in to their account by their phone number, after which they will receive an OTP (one-time password).

It was on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.23.77 for iOS and WhatsApp beta 2.23.24.10 for Android (as per the WABetaInfo report). The Meta-owned and run instant messaging platform is further enabling the users to enter their email address now to verify it- the second way to log in to their platform. The new alternative method for logging in will give ease of use to the platform.

For security and protection, the users’ email will be kept private and will not be shown to any other user.

The new login by using an email address will only work as an alternative, said the feature tracker. This feature can also be a help when a user is travelling abroad and does not have the roaming mobile plan activated. However, users will still need a phone number to start using the services.

How to add your email on WhatsApp?

For adding your email to your WhatsApp account, follow the steps:

Open WhatsApp's settings

There, tap on Account

Then tap on the email address

After that, you need to verify your email address to confirm if it belongs to you

Furthermore, the WABetaInfo report further spotted a new feature which is expected to foray into the beta versions of the app which is expected to launch in the future (timeline uncertain), but it is in development at present.

Poll on Channels

WhatsApp is further working on adding the feature to share polls on the channels section, but the report says that the feature will work in a different way- as per the report of the feature tracker.

At present, WhatsApp will enable the user to click on a photo and post it to their channel itself, or share an existing photo from the operating smartphone.

