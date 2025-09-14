WhatsApp's new feature organises relevant message replies into single thread: How it works WhatsApp's new feature is currently available to beta testers. It will make it easier for users to find relevant replies to messages without scrolling through the main chat.

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new updates to improve the user experience. Before a stable version of an update is released, the company tests the features by providing them to beta testers. The instant messaging platform is currently testing a new feature that organises message replies into threads. This feature, which is currently available to beta testers, will allow users to follow responses more easily by organising all replies to a specific message into a dedicated thread. This will help users find relevant replies without having to scroll through the main chat.

How this feature works

(Image Source : WABETAINFO)WhatsApp message thread

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features, has shared screenshots of this new functionality. The images show a redesigned reply system where each response automatically generates a thread under the original message. Every reply in the chain will remain grouped, making it easier for users to follow a discussion.

To use this feature, users can simply tap on the new reply indicator that will be available within the message bubble. This indicator will show the number of replies a message has received. Users can then open this thread to view all associated responses.

You can also add new replies to a thread, and they will automatically be linked. Additionally, users can reply to a different message within the thread by tapping the reply button. This might be labeled as a "Follow-up reply," though this label may not yet be available to all users who can currently open message threads.

These threads create a logical and chronological order for replies, so even people who join the conversation late can quickly catch up. If a user is interested in a specific message with many replies mixed in with other messages, they can rely on the structured thread to isolate the entire discussion.

