WhatsApp's new feature organises relevant message replies into single thread: How it works

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new updates to improve the user experience. Before a stable version of an update is released, the company tests the features by providing them to beta testers. The instant messaging platform is currently testing a new feature that organises message replies into threads. This feature, which is currently available to beta testers, will allow users to follow responses more easily by organising all replies to a specific message into a dedicated thread. This will help users find relevant replies without having to scroll through the main chat.
How this feature works
WABetaInfo, a website that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features, has shared screenshots of this new functionality. The images show a redesigned reply system where each response automatically generates a thread under the original message. Every reply in the chain will remain grouped, making it easier for users to follow a discussion.
To use this feature, users can simply tap on the new reply indicator that will be available within the message bubble. This indicator will show the number of replies a message has received. Users can then open this thread to view all associated responses.
You can also add new replies to a thread, and they will automatically be linked. Additionally, users can reply to a different message within the thread by tapping the reply button. This might be labeled as a "Follow-up reply," though this label may not yet be available to all users who can currently open message threads.
These threads create a logical and chronological order for replies, so even people who join the conversation late can quickly catch up. If a user is interested in a specific message with many replies mixed in with other messages, they can rely on the structured thread to isolate the entire discussion.
