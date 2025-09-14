Oppo F31 Pro price leaked before launch; series to feature powerful 7000mAh battery and more The Oppo F31 series will be launched in India tomorrow, September 15. The price of this series has been revealed ahead of the launch. This series features a powerful camera and is equipped with a 7000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

The OPPO F31 series is set to launch in India next week, bringing a new mid-range smartphone lineup with several impressive features, including a powerful 7,000mAh battery. Ahead of its official release, the expected prices for all models in the series have been leaked. This new series is an upgrade to last year's OPPO F29 series, with significant improvements in the battery, display, and camera.

OPPO F31 Series expected price

The OPPO F31 series, which includes the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+, is scheduled to be launched in India on September 15th. The starting price for the Pro model is expected to be around Rs 35,000. In comparison, the OPPO F29 series was launched last year at an initial price of Rs 23,999. The new F31 series will introduce several features, including bypass charging.

OPPO F31 Series expected features

OPPO has already revealed several key features of the upcoming F31 series. All models will reportedly feature a 6.57-inch 2D curved AMOLED display. The standard F31 model will have a slim 7.69mm thickness and be available in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colors. The Pro model will come in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink.

The phones in this series will be built with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy (AMo4) and feature multi-layer airbags and diamond-cut edges. The series will also come with military-standard MIL STD 810H-2022 certification, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings, making the phones resistant to damage from drops and water submersion.

For the cameras, the series is expected to include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the rear, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phones will be powered by a large 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities and will run on ColorOS, which is based on Android 15.

