WhatsApp Reaction feature gets a new update, read more

WhatsApp Reaction was released a while back by Meta-owned chatting platfrom and how the company is planning to improve the function even more advanced with a few tweaks for the iOS devices.

The new feature will enable users to react with up to six emojis in any conversation, audio, photo, and more.

Beta version 22.12.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS has brought detailed Reactions information for the users. This tweak is pretty much about reacting to photos on an automatic album, which was cited asa per the report of WABetaInfo and 9To5Mac.

When users send a few photos in a chat, WhatsApp gathers them as an album. As of now, users of the stable version of the app will not know who reacted to each photo. Hence, the new feature update will enable the users to know which reaction one should give to each photo.

The messaging platform is also preparing a 2.0 iteration of Reactions by bringing the ability to react with any emoji available.

As of now, the function is under development, just like an improved version of multi-device compatibility, but will surely come to life in a future update.

When WhatsApp starts rolling out this improved Reactions feature, it will look just like the one available on Instagram Direct Messages, the report said.

By long-pressing a message, users will just have to click on the "+" button, and then select the emoji they want to use.

