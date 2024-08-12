WhatsApp introduces event end-time feature for Community Chats: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature which will enable Community Chat admins to set an end time for events. This new functionality will enhance the current event scheduling options, which will only allow setting the start time. With the addition of an end time, community members will have a clear understanding of the complete schedule for any upcoming event.

How does the new event end-time feature work?

The upcoming feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest beta version of WhatsApp on Android, version 2.24.17.11. This update will include an enhanced ‘Event’ feature which will let the users specify both the start and end times for an event. Previously, users could only set the event's start time, which sometimes led to confusion regarding the event's duration. Now, community members can plan their schedules more effectively by knowing when an event is expected to conclude.

Setting up an event with start and end times

When creating a Community Event in WhatsApp, users will see an option to add the end time just below the start time.

Furthermore, there is an option to add a description, location, and a WhatsApp call link if the event is virtual.

These added features provide more comprehensive event details, making it easier for participants to stay informed.

Availability of the new feature

At present, this new event scheduling feature has only been spotted in the Android beta version of WhatsApp and there has been no information related to the rolled out, but it is expected that the feature will first surface on iOS devices.

While WhatsApp has yet not made an official announcement regarding this feature, its presence in the beta version suggests that it will be introduced to the stable version soon, possibly within this year.

WhatsApp’s continuous improvements

In addition to this event scheduling update, WhatsApp is also working on other features to enhance user experience. Recently, a beta version introduced a double-tap-to-react feature, similar to Instagram, where users can double-tap a message to like it with a heart emoji. This feature, currently available on Android, is expected to be released on iOS soon.

Looking Forward

As WhatsApp continues to improve its platform, these new features are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to make communication easier and more efficient for its users. Stay tuned for further updates as these features move from beta testing to official release.

