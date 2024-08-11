Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to enable Dark Mode in the Facebook app?

Facebook is a go-to application for social media fans, and due to its bright white background, it (at times) becomes very disturbing. Dark mode, on the other hand, has become a sought-after feature on the platform, all because of its ability to reduce eye strain and save battery life. However many users are unaware of the mode or how to activate it in the Facebook app. Here we are to tell you that this feature is straightforward to activate and gives you a more comforting viewing experience.

Benefits of Dark Mode

Reduced Eye Strain : Dark mode minimizes blue light emission, which can alleviate eye strain, particularly during nighttime use.

: Dark mode minimizes blue light emission, which can alleviate eye strain, particularly during nighttime use. Improved Battery Life: For devices with OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode helps conserve battery life by using less power to display black pixels.

For devices with OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode helps conserve battery life by using less power to display black pixels. Enhanced Viewing Experience: Many users find dark mode visually appealing and immersive, especially in low-light settings.

Here’s how you can enable it:

Step 1: Update the Facebook App

Make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app installed on your device (smartphone or tablet), so that you can get the latest features, including the dark mode.

Step 2: Open App Settings

Launch the Facebook app on your device. Tap on the 3 horizontal lines located in the bottom right corner of the screen to open the menu.

Scroll down and select ‘Settings & Privacy.’

Step 3: Enable Dark Mode

In the ‘Settings & Privacy’ menu, find and tap on the ‘Dark Mode’ option. You’ll see several choices:

On

Off

System Default

Select the one that fits your preference.

Step 4: Customize Dark Mode

Facebook will enable the user to customize the dark mode settings accordingly.

The User could further adjust the level of darkness and contrast to tailor the experience to your liking.

Experiment with these settings to achieve the ideal look for your screen.

Activating dark mode in the Facebook app is a simple way to enhance your social media experience. By following these steps, you can enjoy a more personalized and comfortable interface, while also benefiting from reduced eye strain and better battery efficiency.

