WhatsApp Group Admins Will be Able to Delete Messages: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform- WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could permit the admins on the WhatsApp group to delete the messages sent by different participants.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a consumer will see the ‘This changed into deleted by an admin’ message every time any admin deletes a selected message.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo stated that users will witness the admin be able to delete any message for everybody to your organizations, in the future replace WhatsApp beta for Android.

The WhatsApp tracker additionally shared a screenshot with the tweet, displaying how a message deleted via a group admin will display for Android customers. Once rolled out, it'd be simpler for group admins to delete obscene or objectionable messages.

WhatsApp is likewise growing the ability to add two-step verification to its computing device app and web model. According to WABetaInfo, the application is planning to bring the 2-step verification feature to computer and net versions in a future update.

Two-step verification is already there on the cellular app model wherein a personal PIN have to be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp.