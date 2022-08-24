WhatsApp Food Delivery for Railway Passengers will start soon by Zoop India and Haptik

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WhatsApp-based self-service food delivery platform

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), claimed to be the world’s largest WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, and Zoop, the IRCTC partner for food delivery on trains, have collaborated to bring railway passengers a seamless food ordering and delivery service on their train journeys.

Powered by Haptik’s advanced Conversational Commerce capabilities, the WhatsApp-based self-service food delivery platform will enable the passengers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback, and support. With the new service, the travellers could use their PNR numbers to order food at selected restaurants which are situated at planned train stops.

WhatsApp Chatbot Platform:

The WhatsApp chatbot platform helps the passengers to overcome network connectivity issues and improve the accessibility of high-quality food on their train travels. You can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at +91 7042062070.

Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO at Haptik said, “WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app by far and Haptik is at the forefront of WhatsApp commerce today. Our powerful Conversational Commerce solution enables brands like Zoop India to use WhatsApp as a platform to drive orders and create a delightful customer experience. Tens of millions of people travel on trains each day and Haptik, in partnership with Zoop, is helping passengers order their favourite meals and get delivery straight to their seats.”

Puneet Sharma, Founder, of Zoopindia.com said, “The problem of lack of access to quality food in trains is something we wanted to resolve. The WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Haptik, is one of the most sophisticated. It is an ideal self-service solution for all railway passengers. We’re excited to see how people respond to this innovation. Zoop is transforming food delivery in trains, and with Haptik’s technological support, this partnership is set for success.”

Within weeks of launch, Haptik’s WhatsApp chatbot solution has started witnessing exponential growth in daily conversations and is set to scale higher, reported the company.

