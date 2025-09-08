WhatsApp down: Users report widespread issues with app and website WhatsApp users are reporting problems in accessing the app and website. Outage reports are pouring in on outage tracing website Downdetector.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp users are reporting problems accessing the service. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks app and website outages, users began experiencing issues around 1:10 PM. By 1:55 PM, there were 290 reports on Downdetector. Of those reports, 54 per cent of users faced problems with the server connection, 24 per cent with the website, and 22 per cent with the app.

WhatsApp users have taken to X to complain about an outage in the service. In their posts, users are asking if others are facing similar problems. However, there has been no official statement yet from WhatsApp or Meta, the company that owns the instant messaging platform.

Service was down in July too

Just last July, WhatsApp experienced a global outage that prevented users from sending messages. Thousands of users reported issues with both the mobile app and WhatsApp Web during that time.

Why does the service go down?

Outages on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook are typically caused by server downtime. Services are often affected by disruptions in the Domain Name System (DNS) server. Other common causes include glitches in the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) and changes to the configuration of backbone routers.

Additionally, services can be disrupted by a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

Currently, the company has not announced any technical problems. For now, WhatsApp users will have to wait for the service to be restored before they can use the app and web service again.

WhatsApp fixes security issue for Apple devices

WhatsApp has patched a security vulnerability that allowed sophisticated attacks against the Apple devices of "specific targeted users".

The messaging app, which is owned by Meta Platforms, stated in a blog post that its vulnerability, combined with a bug in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from Apple devices.

