Oppo F31 Series India launch date announced, touted as "Durable Champions" Oppo F31 Series will include three smartphones and will succeed the Oppo F29 Series, which is already available for sale in the country. The smartphones will be priced in the mid-budget segment.

New Delhi:

Oppo is set to launch a new smartphone series in India, the Oppo F31 Series. This new lineup, which is expected to include three smartphones—the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G—will succeed the mid-budget Oppo F29 Series. The company is marketing the phones with a special emphasis on durability, calling them "Durable Champions".

Oppo F31 India launch date

Oppo announced via an X (formerly Twitter) post that the Oppo F31 series will arrive in India on September 15 at 12 PM IST. The upcoming devices are expected to fall into the mid-budget segment, as they will succeed the Oppo F29 Series, which is available in the same price range.

Oppo F31 Series: Expected specifications

Durability: Reported to have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Rear Camera: All three models are said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front Camera: May include a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: Tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery.

Design: Oppo F31 5G: Features a square camera module with rounded edges. Expected to be available in Blue, Green, and Red colourways. Oppo F31 Pro 5G: May have a centered, squircle-shaped rear camera module. Expected to be available in Gold and Grey colourways. Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G: The top model in the series, it is said to have a centered, circular rear camera unit. It could be sold in Blue, Pink, and White colours.



Meanwhile, tipsters claim that these devices are rebranded versions of the Oppo A6 series that was released in China. Specifically, the Oppo A6 5G is expected to launch in India as the Oppo F31, while the Oppo A6 Max 5G could debut as the Oppo F31 Pro+.

