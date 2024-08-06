Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp chats: How to hide private chats without any hint

WhatsApp chats: WhatsApp is used by billions of users around the world. The messaging app allows users to share photos, and videos, conduct polls, and do a lot more apart from regular chat. It has also emerged as a medium for business and official communication recently. WhatsApp chats also involve users' private chats which they don't want to share with others.

WhatsApp has rolled out end-to-end encryption to protect your chats from prying eyes during the transmission of messages from one user to another. But what if you are sharing your smartphone with your friends and family members? Considering this, the company has also rolled out a chat lock feature to enable users to keep their private chats hidden.

WhatsApp’s chat lock feature hides private chats in a folder that is secured by fingerprint, face lock, or password. Interestingly, WhatsApp also allows users to hide the chat lock folder with a secret code. It completely hides the chat lock folder and can also be accessed by entering a secret code in the search bar.

If you find this WhatsApp feature interesting and want to learn how to hide private chats in WhatsApp without any hint, here is a guide on how to do this.

How to hide private chats on WhatsApp without any hint

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and search from the chat you want to hide

Step 2: Press and hold on chat to open the menu and select ‘Lock Chat’ from the menu

Step 3: Click on ‘Continue’ and confirm with your fingerprint or face to lock your chats

Now, your private chat will be secured behind a locked folder. Follow these steps to hide your locked folder.

How to hide locked folder on WhatsApp

Step 1: To hide your locked folder, open your locked folder and tal on the three-dot menu at the top right corner

Step 2: Select ‘Chat lock settings’

Step 3: Tap on ‘Secret code’ and enter your desired code to access your locked chat folder

Step 4: Click ‘Next’ and re-enter it and tap ‘Done’

Step 5: Now enable ‘Hide locked chats’ and your locked chat folder will be hidden from your WhatsApp home page

Step 6: To access your locked chat folder, enter your ‘Secret code’ in the search bar on WhatsApp’s home page

