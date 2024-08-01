How to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp is an immensely popular instant messaging platform used by billions of people worldwide. In addition to chatting, users can share photos, videos, statuses, and more. It's no longer just for personal use – businesses now use it for branding and promotion.

WhatsApp allows users to create groups for broadcasting messages to multiple users at once. However, due to the easy availability of mobile numbers, many businesses and scammers create WhatsApp groups to promote themselves or to scam people. To address this, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that allows users to choose who can add them to groups.

Users can choose between Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except... Those who cannot add you to a group will have the option of inviting you personally by sending a link to the WhatsApp group. Additionally, if you are added to a community, you will always be added to a community announcement group.

If you find this feature interesting and want to restrict WhatsApp users from adding you to WhatsApp groups, here’s how you can do this.

A step-by-step guide on how to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp home page and click on the three-dot at the top right corner

Step 2: from the drop-down menu select ‘Settings’ and on the next screen tap on ‘Privacy’.

Step 3: Scroll down to ‘Groups’ and in the ‘Who can add me to groups’, select your preference.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users in Delhi and NCR. The new feature aims to simplify commuting for WhatsApp users in Delhi NCR. Users of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can now recharge their smart cards using a dedicated chatbot on the instant messaging platform. In addition to top-up services, the platform also allows for ticket purchases, viewing transaction history, and accessing customer support. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched service on WhatsApp.

