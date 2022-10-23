WhatsApp 'Avatars' rolled out to beta testers: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a customised 'Avatars' feature to some beta testers.

As per the report of WABetaInfo, an avatar is said to be the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp.

Users are expected to experience some glitches as the new feature has been made available to some people.

Some beta testers have further received the option to create their avatar after updating the WhatsApp beta for Android (from Google Play Store).

After creating an avatar, the application will immediately create a new sticker pack so that the users can share stickers with their loved ones.

Moreover, some users could also select their new avatar as their profile picture.

More users will be getting the new feature over the next couple of weeks, said the report.

Recently, the company has released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to the groups, for some beta testers as well.

Earlier, the new avatar feature was available on WhatsApp beta version for Android and iOS only, but it was limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

The reports have stated that if any user would like to check if the feature was available on their WhatsApp account, then they could try to create a group or may add new participants to an existing one.

In May 2022, along with the new features, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group (as earlier it was only 256 people allowed to be added).

