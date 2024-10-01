Want to enjoy Instagram Reels on WhatsApp? Here's how to access it

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS How to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

Meta owns two widely used platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp. WhatsApp serves as an instant messaging platform utilised by billions of individuals globally. In addition to facilitating messaging, it provides users with the ability to make calls, video calls, and share various forms of media with their contacts. Conversely, Instagram primarily functions as a platform for sharing photos and videos, while also offering calling and video calling features. Notably, Instagram includes a unique feature called Reels, which is absent in WhatsApp. There are no indications that Meta intends to introduce Reels to WhatsApp.

For users who exclusively utilise WhatsApp but want the Instagram Reels feature, it is possible to access Instagram Reels directly through WhatsApp. However, this access is limited to a small selection of Reels, in contrast to the endless scrolling available on Instagram. For those interested in using this feature, here’s a guide on how to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp.

How to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Ensure that the WhatsApp application on your Android phone or iPhone is updated to the latest version.

Step 2: Locate the Meta AI icon on the WhatsApp home screen, distinguished by an animated blue-pink circle positioned above the chat list, and tap on it.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

Step 3: The Meta AI chatbot interface will appear on the screen, featuring a text input box at the bottom, resembling a typical chat interface.

Step 4: Enter a text prompt such as "Show me Instagram reels" and send it to the chatbot.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

Step 5: WhatsApp will promptly display a selection of Reels within the chat, which users can tap to view within the app.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

A user wish to view Reels from a specific Instagram page or creator, they can include the name in the text prompt to access their latest and popular Reels.

Additionally, it is crucial to bear in mind that Meta AI will not be operational unless the user has consented to the terms and conditions for engaging in conversations with businesses and bots on WhatsApp.

