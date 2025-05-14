Vodafone Idea to launch its 5G services in Delhi-NCR tomorrow Vodafone Idea's 5G services are currently available in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna. The company plans to launch 5G in 17 more locations by August.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced plans to roll out its 5G services in the Delhi-NCR region on May 15. The company stated that it intends to launch 5G services in all 17 priority regions where it has acquired 5G spectrum by August of this year. According to a company release, the capital region would be part of Vi’s expanding 5G presence, which has already seen services launched in cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna. Vi's rollout across 17 circles is part of an ambitious Rs 55,000 crore capital expenditure plan scheduled over the next three years. The company mentioned that cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next in line for the rollout, with expansion already underway in other important markets.

Vi is also introducing an initial 5G offer, providing unlimited data for users with 5G-enabled devices on plans starting from Rs 299. Following the launch in Delhi-NCR, Vi had previously expanded its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna in April, and in Mumbai in March.

The company highlighted its collaboration with Ericsson to develop its 5G infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR area, which features enhanced energy efficiency and lighter hardware components. Vi has also deployed AI-driven Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to improve network performance. Furthermore, the network utilizes a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture to facilitate seamless transitions between 4G and 5G networks.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is facing challenges, as it lost 5,41,000 subscribers this month, leaving it with a total of 20.53 crore users. In February, Vi lost 20,000 users, which is a much smaller number.

On a brighter note, BSNL, the state-owned telecom company, managed to improve its situation. After losing 5,67,000 customers in February, it gained 49,177 new subscribers in March, bringing its total to 9.1 crore. This shows that BSNL is starting to turn things around.

Inputs from PTI