4G, 5G rollout fail to attract: Vodafone Idea, BSNL lose lakhs of subscribers in June

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently released its Telecom Subscription Data for June. The report indicates that Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL have collectively lost over 2 lakh subscribers. Both companies also experienced subscriber losses in May, with BSNL losing more than 1.35 lakh users and Vi seeing a decline of over 2.74 lakh users. The other two major telecom operators in India, Jio and Airtel, performed relatively well, expanding their subscriber bases.

Jio emerges as leader

In June, Jio once again led in subscriber additions, gaining 19,12,780 new subscribers. Its total subscriber base now stands at 47,70,21,536. The previous month, the company reported a net addition of over 27 lakh new mobile users. Jio's market share now stands at 41.02 percent, up from 40.92 percent in May.

Airtel remains at number 2

Airtel closely followed Jio this month, adding 7,36,482 subscribers to its network. Its subscriber base currently stands at 39,10,13,798 subscribers. This represents a significant increase from May, when it added just 2 lakh subscribers. Airtel now holds a 33.62 percent market share, an increase from 39.02 percent in May.

Vi, BSNL losses continue

Vi is actively rolling out its 5G service, which is already available in many circles. Similarly, BSNL is deploying 4G and working on 5G. However, these changes have not been sufficient to attract subscribers, and both companies continue to lose users in the lakhs. In June, Vodafone Idea lost 2,17,816 subscribers, while BSNL reported a loss of 3,05,766 subscribers. Vi's subscriber base now stands at 20,42,19,194 subscribers, and BSNL now has 9,04,64,244 subscribers. Consequently, BSNL's market share has declined from 7.82 percent to 7.78 percent, and Vi's from 17.61 percent to 17.56 percent.

Overall, the total number of mobile subscribers in India increased in June to 116,30,26,393, with an addition of 20 lakh new subscribers. India also added 20 lakh subscribers in May.

