Vodafone Idea brings new roaming plans for football fans: Know all the benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new international roaming (IR) pack which is dedicated to those who are travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The new pack will let the telecom user enjoy some exclusive offers which will be valid from 7 days to 28 days and will be priced from Rs 2,999 onwards.
The new IR packs will be offering high-speed data to the user and will enable them to have access to unlimited incoming calls, outgoing calls to India, SMS and more, which will help the telecom operator used to have a smooth user experience on the connectivity front.
Everything the Vi IR user can do with the new roaming plan
Vi IR users can live to stream football matches and can use unlimited social media, by sharing their memories on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and more. The limited-period IR packs have been specially designed for users travelling to Qatar, especially for FIFA World Cup.
Below are the exclusive IR Packs from Vodafone Ide specifically designed for those who are planning to travel abroad for the game as well as for the holiday.
Price for Vi IR packs
Rs 2999 IR plan
- It will be valid for 7 days
- In the international roaming, the pack will offer 2GB of data
- 200 minutes of local and outgoing calls
- 25 SMS.
- Will support unlimited incoming calls and outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute for any other country.
Rs 3,999 IR plan
- Offering 10 days validity
- 3GB of data
- 300 minutes of local and outgoing calls
- 50 SMS
- Free incoming and outgoing calls to other countries for Rs 35 per minute.
Rs 4,499 IR plan
- Offering 14 days validity
- Offers 5GB of data
- 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls
- Free incoming calls
- 100 SMS
- Outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute
Rs 5,999 IR plan
- Valid for 28 days
- 5GB of data
- 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls
- 100 SMS
- Free incoming and outgoing calls
- Calls to other countries at Rs 35 per minute