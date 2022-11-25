Vodafone Idea brings new roaming plans for football fans: Know all the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new international roaming (IR) pack which is dedicated to those who are travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The new pack will let the telecom user enjoy some exclusive offers which will be valid from 7 days to 28 days and will be priced from Rs 2,999 onwards.

The new IR packs will be offering high-speed data to the user and will enable them to have access to unlimited incoming calls, outgoing calls to India, SMS and more, which will help the telecom operator used to have a smooth user experience on the connectivity front.

Everything the Vi IR user can do with the new roaming plan

Vi IR users can live to stream football matches and can use unlimited social media, by sharing their memories on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and more. The limited-period IR packs have been specially designed for users travelling to Qatar, especially for FIFA World Cup.

Below are the exclusive IR Packs from Vodafone Ide specifically designed for those who are planning to travel abroad for the game as well as for the holiday.

Price for Vi IR packs

Rs 2999 IR plan

It will be valid for 7 days

In the international roaming, the pack will offer 2GB of data

200 minutes of local and outgoing calls

25 SMS.

Will support unlimited incoming calls and outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute for any other country.

Rs 3,999 IR plan

Offering 10 days validity

3GB of data

300 minutes of local and outgoing calls

50 SMS

Free incoming and outgoing calls to other countries for Rs 35 per minute.

Rs 4,499 IR plan

Offering 14 days validity

Offers 5GB of data

500 minutes of local and outgoing calls

Free incoming calls

100 SMS

Outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute

Rs 5,999 IR plan

Valid for 28 days

5GB of data

500 minutes of local and outgoing calls

100 SMS

Free incoming and outgoing calls

Calls to other countries at Rs 35 per minute

