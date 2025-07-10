Vodafone 2G users get free monthly validity extension: Here’s how to avail Vi surprised its 2G users by offering free extra validity of 2 days every month, totalling 24 additional days in a year on their recharges. The offer applies only to users with 2G feature phones and is valid from July 1 to August 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the telecom service providers in India, is offering free additional validity for two days every month, which adds up to 24 free days in a year. This new initiative is aimed at users with feature phones that run on 2G networks, by giving them more time to recharge and avoid service interruptions.

Offer details and eligibility: Vodafone 2G users

The 2G validity extension offer is available exclusively for users with 2G handsets and can be availed only once per mobile number and one IMEI-registered device. The offer has been live since July 1, 2025, and will continue until August 31, 2025.

*dial 999# or call 1212 (IVR)

The eligible users will simply have to *dial 999# or call 1212 (IVR) and follow the instructions to activate the extra 2-day monthly validity. This extension will increase the typical 28-day plan to a 30-day recharge cycle, giving users more flexibility.

Recharge plans that qualify

The free validity extension is available on select Vi prepaid plans starting from:

Rs 199 Rs 218 Rs 224 Rs 232 Rs 289 Rs 339 Rs 1,999

If a user decides to switch to a 4G or 5G smartphone, this free offer will be automatically revoked from their number.

2G still matters in India

Despite the 5G rollout, over 200 million Indians still rely on 2G networks, mainly using feature phones for voice calls without data usage. Telcos have been attempting to transition users to newer networks, but Vi’s move shows continued support for the 2G user base.

Interestingly, even Google has warned against 2G usage due to outdated security standards. Yet, the sheer number of users keeps 2G relevant for now.

Welcome gestures

This free monthly validity bonus is a welcome gesture for the telecom users who are seeking basic voice connectivity without the costs or complexity of smartphones and data plans.