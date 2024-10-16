Vivo X200 series set to launch in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO X200 SERIES Vivo X200 series

After the recent launch in China, the Vivo X200 series, which includes the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini is expected to make its Indian debut soon. As per the information available on sources, it is stated that the company will unleash their smartphone models in India by December 2024.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the new lineup is likely to be introduced in India by November end or early December this year. The device is the next in line to launch after the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro- which were unleashed earlier this year.

Highlighting features: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and more

The Vivo X200 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which makes it the first lineup to include this next-generation chipset. Each smartphone of the series will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, which is further co-engineered with Zeiss optics. The smartphones will run on Origin OS 5, for smooth user experience.

Battery and charging

The Vivo X200 will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery and further supports 90W wired charging. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, and the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will come with a 5,800mAh battery capacity with its base counterpart.

Expected pricing

In China, the Vivo X200 starts at CNY 4,300 (which is approximately Rs 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X200 Pro is priced at CNY 5,999 (which is around Rs 63,000)

And the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is priced at CNY 4,699 (which is around Rs 56,000).

By the time of writing, the Indian pricing was not revealed, but as expected, the launch of the series will take place by the end of 2024.

What more to expect?

As Vivo prepares to expand its X200 series to the Indian market, many tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to experiencing the advanced camera capabilities and performance enhancements brought by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. With its focus on cutting-edge technology and design, the Vivo X200 lineup is poised to make a strong impact in India’s premium smartphone segment.

