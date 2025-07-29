Vivo V60 launching soon in India: Expect features revealed ahead of the launch Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo V60 in India. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the Vivo V50 smartphone, which was launched in February this year.

New Delhi:

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V60, will be a new addition to the company's V Series, succeeding the Vivo V50 smartphone which was launched in February this year. This smartphone has already been spotted on many certification sites. Recently, the company also confirmed the launch of the upcoming smartphone via its X handle.

"Witness brilliance unfold in every curve, every corner and every move. Be ready to experience the all-new vivo V60 yourself. Launching soon!" Vivo wrote in the post. The company has also created a microsite for the smartphone on its website but did not disclose any other details about it.

However, a recent report suggested that the smartphone will launch in India on August 12 and will be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000. In addition, it will be available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colors.

Vivo V60 expected features

The Vivo V60 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and will come with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It will ship with Android 16.

For photography, it will get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP periscope sensor. It will also feature a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, Vivo X200 FE which features a 50MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging has recently gone on sale in India. The Vivo X200 FE is available in two variants: the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999, and the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

