Vivo V50e set to launch in India with AI-powered camera features: What to expect? With an HD display and AI-powered imaging tools, the Vivo V50e is expected to cater to photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy users looking for a feature-packed device.

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand, has been gearing up to expand its V50-series lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo V50e. The brand has teased several key features of the smartphone, including a quad-curved AMOLED display, AI-driven imaging tools, and powerful hardware. Additionally, Vivo has revealed that the V50e will come in gemstone-inspired color options, adding a touch of elegance to its design.

Ultra-slim display with smooth performance

The Vivo V50e will feature an ‘Ultra-Slim’ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a premium visual experience. The 6.77-inch Full HD+ panel is expected to offer vibrant colors and deep contrasts, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

AI-Powered camera system for enhanced photography

One of the standout features of the Vivo V50e is its AI-driven imaging tools designed to enhance the photography experience. The smartphone will sport a 50MP front-facing camera with 4K recording support for both front and rear cameras.

A special India-exclusive feature called “Wedding Portrait Studio” will also be included, offering customized portrait settings for capturing stunning wedding moments.

The AI-powered camera tools further include:

AI Image Expander – Expands images beyond their original boundaries. AI Note Assist – Summarizes content, extracts key to-dos, and translates text. AI Transcript Assist – Converts audio files into text with a summary and search functionality. Circle to Search – A gesture-driven Google visual search feature.

Powerful Hardware and Software

Under the hood, the Vivo V50e will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the device will run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 right out of the box, bringing the latest software enhancements and security updates.

Vivo V50e: Expected specifications

It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) processor. The device runs on Android 15 operating system-based on Funtouch OS 15 It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features dual rear cameras: 50MP Primary + 8MP ultra wide shooter

On the front, it comes with a 50MP shooter with 4K recording support. The handset will be backed by a 6000mAh battery with wired charging. For protection, the device will come with IP68/69 water and dust resistance.

