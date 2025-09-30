Vivo set to launch V60e in India with premium specs and AI focus The Vivo V60e is set to join the company's V60 series, which includes the existing V60 smartphone. It will feature several AI capabilities and an impressive battery.

New Delhi:

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo V60e, which will join the existing Vivo V60 series in India. Ahead of the official release, the company has disclosed several key features and specifications.

Vivo V60e specifications

The V60e will feature a striking dual rear camera system highlighted by a powerful 200-megapixel primary sensor that includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and supports 30x zoom. For photography enthusiasts, Vivo is introducing an India-exclusive AI Festival Portrait feature to enhance festive photos with specialised warmth and glow. The rear setup is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an Aura Light that functions as an LED flash. The front-facing camera is a robust 50-megapixel shooter with a 92-degree field of view.

Design-wise, the phone will be offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold and boasts an impressive IP68 + IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance. It will sport a quad-curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout.

The V60e is built to last, running on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Vivo has pledged substantial software support, guaranteeing three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The device is powered by a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It also inherits several AI capabilities from the Vivo V60, such as the AI Captions feature for transcribing, translating, and summarizing meetings in real-time, and support for Gemini.

Vision Discovery Edition

Meanwhile, Vivo has celebrated its 30th anniversary by launching the Vision Discovery Edition, its inaugural mixed reality (MR) headset. This device stands out for its lightweight, ergonomic design, weighing only 398g—which is 26 percent smaller than the industry average. The Vision Discovery Edition is powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, ensuring powerful computing capabilities for immersive experiences in gaming, entertainment, and productivity.

