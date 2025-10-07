Vivo launches new V60e smartphone in India: Price, specs, and features The Vivo V60e, a new addition to the company's V60 series, is now available for pre-booking. It launches with a MediaTek chipset and several upgraded features.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Vivo V60e. This model is the latest addition to the company's V60 series, which also includes the standard V60 model. The V60e differentiates itself from the standard model primarily in the chipset and camera departments.

Its key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a dual rear camera system led by a 200MP main camera, and a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V60e India price and availability

The Vivo V60e is available in India in two colours: Noble Gold and Elite Purple. The device is offered in three variants:

Variant Price in India 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 29,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 33,999

Vivo V60e specifications

The Vivo V60e runs on FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Display: It features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of local peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and Low Blue Light certifications. The screen is protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

Processor & Storage: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Battery: It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Durability: The device is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity: The V60e supports NFC, an IR Blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional Antenna.

Camera features

For optics, the Vivo V60e carries a powerful camera setup:

Rear Camera: A dual-rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter that supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and features 30x zoom and 85mm portrait imaging. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and an Aura Light (which also functions as the LED flash).

Front Camera: It sports a 50-megapixel Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera with AI Aura Light Portrait support.

Vivo stated that this is India's first phone to be equipped with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features. Furthermore, the company has introduced a suite of AI features on the phone, including AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, AI Smart Call Assistant, and Gemini.

