Viral video shows ChatGPT guessing object in user's hand through clever questions The video has gone viral as it demonstrates the significant advancements in generative AI. With just a few hints, it can accurately predict your surroundings.

New Delhi:

Generative artificial intelligence has captivated users ever since its debut with ChatGPT in 2022. Since then, many chatbots have arrived in the market, and developers have added new features to expand their capabilities. These AI chatbots are now multimodal, meaning they integrate and process data from audio, video, and text to offer more comprehensive and meaningful responses.

Recently, a video went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where a user can be seen asking ChatGPT Live to guess what he is holding in his hand by asking him some questions. The generative AI chatbot agrees to the challenge and asks a few questions to the user. Within a minute and after a few questions, the chatbot correctly guesses that the user is holding a pen.

Watch the viral video here:

I also tried the same with Gemini AI Live by holding an AC remote in my hand. The questions Gemini asked me were all relevant, and it guessed it was a ‘control panel for controlling temperature,’ which was partially correct.

The video is amusing in the sense that it shows how much generative AI has advanced. It just needs a few hints to guess your surroundings. Google, in their I/O conference this year, showed that users can now use Gemini Live to diagnose and repair various machinery and appliances at home.

ChatGPT helped UPSC aspirant

Last month, a UPSC aspirant, in a video, explained how generative AI helped her prepare for an interview. She said she uploaded her Detailed Application Form (DAF) to the chatbot and asked it to pose relevant questions from her DAF. She mentioned she worked on the questions she was unable to answer, and thanks to the generative AI chatbot, she felt confident during her UPSC interview.

ALSO READ: Urgent cyber alert: Fake Parivahan software scam spreads nationwide; how to spot and avoid