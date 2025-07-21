Urgent cyber alert: Fake Parivahan software scam spreads nationwide; how to spot and avoid Kochi police recently arrested individuals from Uttar Pradesh who were targeting victims by using data obtained from Telegram bots.

New Delhi:

The Kochi Cyber Crime Police Division has arrested a gang in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They are accused of committing online fraud nationwide using fake Parivahan software. Officials announced the arrests on Sunday. The accused allegedly defrauded victims by sending fake Android Package Kit (APK) files via WhatsApp. They targeted victims by claiming there were pending vehicular fines, according to a release from the State Police Media Centre (SPMC). APK files are used to install mobile applications.

How the scam operated

The accused gathered vehicle details through a Telegram bot, as stated in the release. The mastermind behind the creation of the counterfeit APK was reportedly a 16-year-old relative of one of the accused. Police initiated their action after a resident of Ernakulam filed a complaint on the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP). The victim in his complaint claimed to have been cheated out of Rs 85,000 through the fraudulent Parivahan software. Their arrests were based on digital evidence.

Investigators found details of over 2,700 vehicles from various states, including Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, on the phones of the two suspects.

How to protect yourself from fake APK files

Never download apps from unknown sources, especially if you receive unexpected calls or messages asking you to do so. It's always safer to stick to trusted app stores.

Keep restarting your smartphone at regular intervals. This can help stop any harmful processes and keep your device running smoothly.

If you notice any unauthorised transactions or anything suspicious with your bank account, report it to your bank right away. If you see any online crime or suspicious activity, you can report it to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. Victims can also call their helpline at 1930 for assistance. They can also file a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell through the SacharSathi Portal, which also helps you track the progress of your case.

If you receive messages or calls claiming to be from your bank's official WhatsApp number. Always make sure to contact your bank directly using their official contact details to confirm.

