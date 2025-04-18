Vi users in Delhi-NCR face midnight network blackout, services now restored Vi users in the Delhi-NCR region faced a major network outage on the night of April 17, leaving many unable to make calls, use mobile data, or receive OTPs. Vi confirmed the disruption was due to a technical glitch and later announced that services had been restored.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in the Delhi-NCR region faced major disruptions in network services during the late hours of April 17. As per reports, lakhs of users across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram were left without connectivity, unable to make calls, use mobile data, or even receive crucial OTP messages. Over 1,900 users reported issues on Downdetector, with most facing network and internet access problems.

Company confirms technical glitch

Vi confirmed the issue in an official statement released early morning on April 18. The telecom operator acknowledged the network disruption and attributed it to a xtechnical glitch. The company also assured that the problem has been resolved and services have been fully restored.

Thousands report outage on Downdetector

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks real-time service disruptions, more than 1,900 users reported issues around 1 AM. Out of these, 68% of users reported problems in accessing the mobile network, 26% experienced complete signal loss, and 97 per cent were unable to connect to the internet. These statistics highlight the widespread impact the outage had across the region.

No calls, no OTPs: Services go dark

During the outage, users complained of not being able to receive calls or even important OTPs required for banking or verification services. Many took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration and seek answers from the telecom company. The disruption hit hardest those working late-night shifts or relying on the network for essential services.

Not the first telecom outage

This isn’t the first time that telecom networks in India have suffered such large-scale issues. In the past, users of other leading operators like Jio and Airtel have also reported major outages affecting millions.

Services back online

As of now, Vi has successfully resolved the issue, and services are functioning normally. The company has not shared further technical details but has apologised to users for the inconvenience caused.