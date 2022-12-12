Vi brings ‘Truly Unlimited Data & Voice Experience’ for international travellers

Follow us on Image Source : VI INTERNATIONAL VI International

As the year is about to end with the chimes of Christmas and New Year around the corner, Indian are pulling up their socks and are all set to travel to cherish this time of the year with family and friends. People are set to take off on vacation to their favourite foreign destinations which have been on the list of the season and as per the indication, there are 90% of the tourist traffic from India which are travelling towards destinations like :

USA

European countries (incl UK, France, Italy, Germany, Greece etc.)

Turkey

Dubai

Singapore

Thailand

Australia

New Zealand and more

Indians are travelling to the destinations but they are also looking to manage any crisis from abroad and hence, searching for the “truly unlimited connectivity experience with no riders.”

For all such travellers, Vi has been offering ‘Truly Unlimited Data and Voice Experience’ on its International Roaming (IR) packs to its customers. The telecom company has said that they have no hidden conditions of ‘speed throttling’ which results in the streaming experience getting severely hindered after users exhaust their data quota.

No other IR roaming service from any other operator in India offers Unlimited Data without speed throttling beyond defined data limits.

Vi IR packs for postpaid users offer validity from 24 Hrs to 28 Days and “no limit” on Data quota for popular travel destinations and ensure that users continue to get a seamless experience while streaming, video calling or sending photos and videos to their loved ones.

Image Source : INDIA TVVi International plans

Additionally, Vi’s partnerships with the best service providers in the network destinations ensure that Vi users get connectivity wherever they travel. The ‘Always On’ feature on all Vi Postpaid Roaming Packs ensures that customers do not get charged exorbitant rates while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack.

Latest Technology News