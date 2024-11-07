US Election Results 2024: From Apple to Google, tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President-elect Donald Trump

Top tech industry leaders have congratulated President-elect Donald Trump following his remarkable victory in the recent US elections. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, expressed his sentiments on X, stating, “we are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone.” Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, also shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Apple CEO on Trump's victory

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the chorus of Big Tech CEOs extending their congratulations to Trump. In a recent social media post, Cook wrote, “Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”

Apple-EU issue

Last month, Trump recounted that Cook called him to express concerns over Apple’s ongoing battle with the European Union, which has resulted in USD 17 billion in fines. Trump responded by saying, “I’ve got to get elected first. But I won’t allow them to take advantage of our companies.”

Donald Trump secured 277 electoral votes—a clear majority in the 538-member Electoral College—and received 51 percent of the popular vote, placing him on a strong path to the presidency after his loss in 2020. At 78, he will become the oldest person to enter the White House. Remarkably, he is also the second president to be elected after previously losing a bid, following Grover Cleveland, who won his second term in 1893. Additionally, Republicans regained control of the Senate, with at least 51 seats confirmed in the 100-member body.

