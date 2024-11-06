US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump praises Elon Musk, says 'A star is born - Elon'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Donald Trump

Republican candidate Donald Trump triumphed in the US presidential election on Tuesday, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, as projected by Fox News. With this victory, Trump becomes the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892. As of 1:05 PM (IST), the Associated Press reported that Trump garnered 267 electoral votes, while Harris secured 214. Prominent supporter Elon Musk gained recognition for his advocacy during the campaign, receiving praise from Trump himself. "We have a new star. A star is born—Elon. He is an amazing guy," Trump remarked.

Musk shared a series of memes, notably an image of himself entering the White House while holding a sink. This gesture mirrored a previous moment when he acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion, where he also walked into the San Francisco office carrying a kitchen sink with a similar caption.

Musk expressed that the American electorate has sent a strong message for change in the recent election.

Throughout the campaign, Musk contributed over USD 119 million to a super PAC supporting Trump and actively participated in various campaign events, including rallies in Pennsylvania and a discussion with the former president on X-Space.

In other news, Elon Musk announced that X has hit a remarkable milestone, boasting 6 billion active users on the platform as of November 5. This achievement underscores the significant engagement and growth of X’s user base.

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has implemented changes to the block feature on the platform. This update follows the platform's announcement of modifications to how the block feature operates last month. Under the new system, blocked users are able to view the profiles, posts, as well as the followers and following lists of the users who have blocked them.

