UPI payments via ChatGPT soon: Razorpay showcases pilot at GFF 2025 You will soon be able to make UPI payments through ChatGPT and other AI platforms, as NPCI has begun preparations to integrate UPI features directly into AI apps.

New Delhi:

The era of relying solely on apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm for UPI payments may be ending. You will soon be able to make UPI payments directly through ChatGPT. NPCI has partnered with Razorpay and OpenAI to launch this feature which was showcased at Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai.

UPI payments integrated into ChatGPT

This strategic move by ChatGPT follows similar announcements by Google and Perplexity regarding their AI-powered payment systems. Razorpay has confirmed that the UPI feature is currently undergoing private beta testing. This allows for transactions to be completed through an AI agent without exiting the ChatGPT interface, significantly streamlining the payment process.

According to a Reuters report, this feature is currently being piloted to thoroughly examine the security and user-friendliness of making UPI payments using AI tools like ChatGPT. This capability will be based on UPI's recently introduced Reserve Pay feature, which allows users to set aside a portion of their funds for specific merchants.

Pilot project details

Airtel Payments Bank and Axis Bank will serve as the banking partners for this pilot project run by Razorpay. The Tata Group's BigBasket and telecom operator Vodafone Idea are set to be the first platforms to enable UPI payments through ChatGPT.

Razorpay co-founder Harshil Mathur stated that the trial of the new agentic AI payment system has recently concluded and will be integrated into AI tools like ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

Additional UPI feature: Biometric payments

In separate news, NPCI has also announced a new biometric payment feature for UPI users. This upgrade will allow users to authenticate transactions using their face or fingerprint instead of a traditional PIN, making UPI even easier and more secure. Additionally, users will soon be able to make UPI payments using their smartglasses.

This biometric feature from NPCI will soon be available across major payment platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

