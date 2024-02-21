Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages: Know-why?

The company seeks to combine teaching with strong human interventions in the form of counsellors and buddies who understand local languages, making it more accessible and easy for learners from the vast national diaspora.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 18:13 IST
upGrad, artificial intelligence, Certs & Bootcamps, tech news
Image Source : UPGRAD upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages

upGrad, an edtech platform founded by Ronnie Screwvala said that it plans to enhance its product diaspora by translating popular Certs & Bootcamps into local languages using artificial intelligence (AI) for freshers and working professionals. Recognising this opportunity to improve the communication and the learning experience, the company has identified Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages in phase one.

In a statement, Asheesh Sharma - President, Certifications and Bootcamps, upGrad said, "Presently over 40 per cent of upGrad’s learner base in India is from Tier 2 cities and beyond where regional languages are more prevalent compared to English."



Focusing on regional insights and demand, the catalogue will include courses in Engineering, Data Science, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps, UI/UX, and Agile Project Management, while Phase two will target Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Product Management, Business Analyst, and ITIL, with foreign languages like Spanish and Chinese, according to the company.

"Online is an incredible tool that has come a long way from being a VC tool vs. an interactive and immersive format that’s hands-on and accessible at any given point," said Sharma.

More than five lakh learners have been enrolled in the past with the most demand coming out of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Odisha, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata among others.

ALSO READ Amazon to launch Bazaar: A low-priced fashion vertical in India

Inputs from IANS

