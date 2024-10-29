Upcoming mobile launches in November 2024: Exciting releases expected from Realme, Xiaomi, and More

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Upcoming mobile launches in November 2024

As November approaches, smartphone enthusiasts can expect exciting mobile launches, including advanced cameras, powerful processors and impressive battery life Here's a look at some of the most anticipated devices that are set to debut this month.

1. Redmi A4 5G

Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 5G was unveiled at IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2024, which could be the company’s first 5G-enabled Redmi phone priced below Rs 10,000. Powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, it will retail for around Rs 8,499, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and a 50MP rear camera paired with an 8MP front camera. The device is expected to run on Android 14 a HyperOS 1.0.

2. Realme GT 7 Pro

Scheduled to launch in China on November 4, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Its specifications include a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus micro-curved display, variable refresh rate support and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. The device is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging and two 50MP sensors. It is also expected to offer a triple rear camera setup. It will run on Android 15 based on Realme UI 6.0.

3. iQOO 13

iQOO will unveil its iQOO 13 in China on October 30, signalling that prices could rise due to higher manufacturing costs. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor, BOE Q10 2K LTPO OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and slim design. It is expected to pack a 6,150 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and run on OriginOS 5. It is expected to arrive in India soon.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to be launched in India after its predecessor. Priced at $1,099 globally, it is likely to be available in India for Rs 1 lakh less. The foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, a triple 50MP rear setup, and a robust camera setup including dual 32MP front cameras.

Note: The launch dates for these devices may vary based on official announcements, and details should be checked through press releases as they become available.

