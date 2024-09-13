UIDAI warns users to avoid these common Aadhaar card mistakes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card

UIDAI has issued a warning to crores of users of Aadhaar cards. It's crucial for every Indian citizen to have an Aadhaar card, as it serves as their digital identity. Aadhaar is used for various purposes such as opening a bank account, enrolling in educational institutions, accessing healthcare, and availing government schemes. Tampering with the Aadhaar card can lead to legal issues as it contains biometric data. UIDAI instructs people not to tamper with their Aadhaar card, and to ensure proper usage and verification.

UIDAI mentioned that the QR code on the Aadhaar card can be scanned for verification through all systems and the mAadhaar app, or using an Aadhaar QR code scanner. Any tampering with this QR code will render the Aadhaar card non-functional in these scenarios, so cardholders are advised to keep it safe.

Free Aadhaar update

UIDAI is currently offering free updates for Aadhaar card details until tomorrow, September 14. From September 15, users will be required to pay a fee for any updates. This deadline was extended by UIDAI, especially for those who haven't updated their details in the last 10 years. Users can update their Aadhaar card for free by visiting the UIDAI website.

UIDAI allows users to correct or update their Aadhaar card details as needed. Whether you need to correct personal information such as your name, address, or date of birth, UIDAI offers both online and offline services. However, if you miss this deadline, you will be charged Rs 50 per update, whether done online or at an Aadhaar centre.

Additionally, UIDAI has cautioned Aadhaar card holders against making their details public. They are advised to lock their biometrics to prevent misuse, and use a masked Aadhaar card when sharing details to protect their privacy.

