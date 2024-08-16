Forgotten your Aadhaar-linked mobile number? Quick steps to recovery it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to find Aadhaar-linked mobile numbe

I just wanted to share some information about the Aadhar card. In today's time, the Aadhar card has become a major identity card in the country. It is required for various tasks such as admission in school, opening a bank account, joining a job, and even for renting a house. It's essential to ensure that the details on your Aadhar card are accurate, as any errors can cause significant problems.

Additionally, having your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card is important for accessing government schemes and for the smooth processing of various services. If, for some reason, you end up with a new mobile number and don't remember which number is linked to your Aadhar card, don't worry. The Unique Identification Authority of India allows users to verify their email and mobile number linked to their Aadhaar from their phone itself.

To find out the number linked to your Aadhaar, you can easily visit the website of the Unique Identification Authority of India and follow some simple steps:

1. Go to the "My Aadhaar" section on the website.

2. Click on "Aadhaar Services" and then select "Verify Email/Mobile Number."

Image Source : FILEHow to find out the number linked to your Aadhaar

3. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, captcha, and click on "enter."

Image Source : FILEHow to find out the number linked to your Aadhaar

If the number you provided is linked to your Aadhaar, you will receive a message stating, "The mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records." However, if the number is not linked, you will receive a message stating, "The mobile number you have entered does not match with our records." This is a convenient way to keep your records up to date and ensure smooth access to various services.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a significant change in the Aadhaar enrollment rules. Individuals who are eligible for Aadhaar can now enroll using iris scans if their fingerprints are not available. This decision comes after a woman in Kerala, Josimol P Jose, was unable to enroll for Aadhaar due to a lack of fingers on her hand. This update in the Aadhaar rules is expected to benefit millions of individuals who were previously unable to enroll due to the lack of fingerprints.

ALSO READ: How to enable, disable call forwarding on Airtel? A step-by-step guide