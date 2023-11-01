Ubisoft to discontinue online services for 10 old games by 2024: Know-why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ubisoft to discontinue online services for 10 old games

Ubisoft, a French video game company has announced that it will be shutting down the online services for 10 of its older games. The gamer will be unable to access the retro games from January 25, 2024 onwards. The move has been taken because the technology used in those games is really old. But those who are keen to play the game will only be able to access the offline version of the games, even after the services are shut down.

What are the games which will be discontinued from Ubisoft?

Several popular titled games like the Assassin's Creed franchise, along with games like Splinter Cell: Conviction, Trials Evolution and Ghost Recon: Future Soldier will be removed from the stores from Ubisoft.

Why is Ubisoft removing these games?

The decision has been taken to stop the online services for these games due to the old technology behind them, as per the company.

In an official blog post, Ubisoft stated that the decommissioning of the online services for older games is something which the company does not take lightly. However, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services will become outdated.

Impact on discontinuing the 10 title games

When Ubisoft will discontinue the online services for these 10 titles, it will have an impact on the variety of game features, like

Multiplayer modes

Ubisoft account linking and syncing

Ubisoft Connect rewards

Leaderboards

However, the company has further confirmed that the games which were available for offline playing will remain playable even after shutting down the services.

Reallocate resources to different games

Earlier, the company further stated that shutting down the older online game services would enable Ubisoft to reallocate resources to new or different games.

Last year (in 2022), the company stated that multiplayer for 15 games will be discontinued by the company which will further including five Assassin's Creed games.

