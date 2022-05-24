Uber introduces new features for all the customers and some drivers, learn more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uber Cab

Uber India has added a new update in which the drivers will be able to see the trip destinations to enable them and decide if they would be interested to accept the ride. This new update was rolled out to cater for the complaints which made news recently where the customers were charged unethically by the app, because of the driver’s action of delaying the response and not cancelling the cab post denying the ride.

The aggregator also added a feature for long-distance pick-ups for the drivers, which enables them to accept ride requests even from a distant location. Both the new features- showing the drop destination to the driver and cab booking at the distant locations are live across 20 cities and the uber is set to expand the feature to further cities in the country.

For drivers, Uber confirmed that they have started paying the drivers on daily basis between Monday to Thursday, but it has been witnessed that the driver associations seem to be unpleased by the new update on the platform.

However, it is a must to mention that the new updated features are not live for all the Uber drivers. Uber mentioned that the upfront destination feature is only available to the drivers who have met a predefined trip acceptance threshold.

Also, if the drivers will not accept the incoming rides, their ratings would be affected negatively, which is making the drivers concerned.

The new feature has been rolled to help the riders in getting the cabs booked, even at the time of surge or high demand.