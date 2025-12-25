Type '67' into Google Search for a hidden surprise—you won’t want to miss this! Google is full of hidden surprises, and its latest trick involves the number 67. Try searching for it yourself to see what happens to your screen.

New Delhi:

Google is an essential part of our daily lives, serving as everything from a search engine and gaming hub to a workplace for documents and entertainment. Beyond its utility, Google often hides "Easter eggs"—hidden features and tricks designed to surprise and delight users. One of the most recent viral trends involves simply searching for the number "67".

While it may seem like just a number, typing it into the search bar triggers a surprising effect that has users doing double-takes.

What happens when you search "67"?

As soon as you type "67" or "6-7" into the Google search bar and hit enter, your computer or phone screen will suddenly begin to shake and wobble for a few seconds. This unexpected movement has caught many users off guard, leading some to worry that their device is malfunctioning.

However, there is no need to worry—this isn't a bug or a hardware issue. It is a playful feature inspired by a viral "shaking" meme trend, often associated with modern "brainrot" internet culture. It is purely an entertainment trick designed to provide a quick laugh.

Is it safe?

Yes, this feature is strictly for entertainment. After wobbling for a few seconds, your screen will automatically return to its normal state. If for some reason the effect persists, simply refreshing the page or clicking the "back" button will immediately restore your display.

How to try it yourself:

Open the Google app or website on your phone, laptop, or desktop. Type 67 into the search bar and press Enter. Watch as your screen begins to vibrate and shake momentarily. Wait a few seconds, and the screen will stabilise on its own.

Do a Barrel Roll

Meanwhile, if you type "do a barrel roll" into the Google search bar, your screen will perform a 360-degree spin. As soon as you hit Enter, the entire page rotates completely before settling back to its original position. While it might look like a glitch at first, it's actually one of Google’s most famous and entertaining Easter eggs.