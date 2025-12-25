Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25, 2025: Get free Diamonds and Emotes Garena is rewarding Indian Free Fire MAX players with a new round of daily redeem codes. Millions can now claim free in-game items, ranging from elite gun skins and Gloo Walls to pets and diamonds.

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the Indian battle royale segment, captivated by its high-quality graphics and fluid gameplay. To keep the experience fresh, Garena releases daily redeem codes tailored for specific regions. These codes allow players to unlock premium in-game items for free.

By using today’s codes, Indian players can snag exclusive rewards such as Gloo Walls, Evo gun skins, loot crates, pets, characters, bundles, and even diamonds. These items not only customize your look but can also provide the edge you need to outmaneuver enemies and rank up faster.

Garena Free Fire MAX important details

Because these codes are region-specific, players in India must use the codes designated for the Indian server. Each code consists of a unique 12 to 15-character alphanumeric string.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25, 2025: